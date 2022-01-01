Burritos in Bay View
Bay View restaurants that serve burritos
Cafe Corazon
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|VEGAN NAKED BEST BURRITO
|$12.00
|NAKED DINNER BURRITO
|$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
|NAKED COMBO DIN BURRITO
|$12.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|BULGOGI BURRITO
|$14.00
Beef Bulgogi, Fried Rice, Ramen Slaw, Sambal Aioli
|ORANGE CHICKEN BURRITO
|$14.50
Boneless Chicken Fried and tossed in House Orange Sauce, Ramen Slaw and Fried Rice all wrapped up in a burrito.
|VEGETARIAN BURRITO
|$15.50
Chickpea & Cilantro Wrap stuffed with Taco Seasoned Quinoa, Poblano Pepper
Medley, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Organic Harvest Greens, Edamame & Chickpea,
Topped with, Salsa Roja, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro