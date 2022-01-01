Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bay View

Bay View restaurants
Bay View restaurants that serve burritos

Cafe Corazon

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
VEGAN NAKED BEST BURRITO$12.00
NAKED DINNER BURRITO$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
NAKED COMBO DIN BURRITO$12.00
More about Cafe Corazon
Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BULGOGI BURRITO$14.00
Beef Bulgogi, Fried Rice, Ramen Slaw, Sambal Aioli
ORANGE CHICKEN BURRITO$14.50
Boneless Chicken Fried and tossed in House Orange Sauce, Ramen Slaw and Fried Rice all wrapped up in a burrito.
VEGETARIAN BURRITO$15.50
Chickpea & Cilantro Wrap stuffed with Taco Seasoned Quinoa, Poblano Pepper
Medley, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Organic Harvest Greens, Edamame & Chickpea,
Topped with, Salsa Roja, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
More about Crafty Cow

