Caesar salad in Bay View
Bay View restaurants that serve caesar salad
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow MKE
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|SALAD - SOUTHWEST CAESAR
|$17.50
FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN, HARVEST GREENS, ROASTED CORN & POBLANO, PICKLED RED ONION, CILANTRO, COTIJA, CHICHARRON, CAESAR ROJA DRESSING
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goodkind
2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee
|Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Escarole lettuce, white anchovy, SarVecchio cheese, house made garlicky Caesar dressing served with a side pan con tomate
|Vegan Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Escarole lettuce, creamy tahini dressing, nori & nutritional yeast sprinkle, served with a side of pan con tomate