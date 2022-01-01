Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Bay View

Bay View restaurants
Toast

Bay View restaurants that serve caesar salad

Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow MKE

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALAD - SOUTHWEST CAESAR$17.50
FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN, HARVEST GREENS, ROASTED CORN & POBLANO, PICKLED RED ONION, CILANTRO, COTIJA, CHICHARRON, CAESAR ROJA DRESSING
More about Crafty Cow MKE
Goodkind image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$16.00
Escarole lettuce, white anchovy, SarVecchio cheese, house made garlicky Caesar dressing served with a side pan con tomate
Vegan Caesar Salad$13.00
Escarole lettuce, creamy tahini dressing, nori & nutritional yeast sprinkle, served with a side of pan con tomate
More about Goodkind

