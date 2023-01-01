Mac and cheese in Bay View
Bay View restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Crafty Cow MKE
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|SIDE MAC N CHEESE
|$8.00
|KIDS - MAC N CHEESE
|$8.00
LuLu Café & Bar
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Rosemary Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$14.50
Cavatappi pasta tossed with oven-roasted rosemary chicken and crispy bacon in a creamy Pecorino-Romano and Gorgonzola sauce.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
|Double Dutch Mac & Cheese
|$13.25
Cavatappi pasta tossed in a rich smoked Gouda and Edam cheese sauce with Portobello mushrooms and garlicky spinach, topped with shredded Parmesan.