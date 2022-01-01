Egg sandwiches in Mineola
Roast Sandwich House Mineola
100 Main Street, Mineola
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.14
Fried Eggs & American Cheese on a Country Bun
|Roast Signature Egg Sandwich
|$8.23
Fried Eggs, American, Crispy Bacon, Hashbrowns & Ketchup Aioli on a Country Roll
HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
188 2nd St, Mineola
|Eggs & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.25
2 eggs your way and choice of cheese on a roll.
Put it on Hero or Wrap for +1.00
Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
|Eggs & Bacon Sandwich
|$5.79
2 eggs your way with bacon on a roll.
Put it in a Wrap for +1.00
Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
Bacon, 2 eggs your way, and Choice of Cheese on a roll
Put it in on Hero or Wrap for +1.00
Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice