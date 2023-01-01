Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Mineola

Mineola restaurants
Mineola restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Main pic

 

Tulum Taco and Taqueria

230 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP QUESADILLA$18.00
More about Tulum Taco and Taqueria
The Chef's Corner image

 

The Chef's Corner

95 Mineola Blvd, Mineola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Veggies, Monterey Jack Cheese
More about The Chef's Corner

