Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Monroe restaurants you'll love

Go
Monroe restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Monroe

Monroe's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Greek
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Monroe restaurants

Alfy's Pizza image

PIZZA

Alfy's Pizza - Monroe

19121 SR 2, Monroe

Avg 3.6 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dipping Sauces (Each)$0.49
Choose from pizza sauce, ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, bbq and alfredo sauces.
XL Meat Eater's Wallop (Lunch)$17.49
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon.
XL Alfy's Special (Lunch)$17.49
Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, sausage & onions.
More about Alfy's Pizza - Monroe
Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine

19565 SR2, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HUMMUS & PITA$6.00
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, evo oil. Vg
LUNCH GYRO PLATE$13.00
Choice of gyro meat or falafel (chickpea croquette).
GREEK FRIES$6.00
Greek seasoning, feta cheese, Bella's fry sauce.
More about Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Island Blends Acai and Poke

14655 Fryelands Boulevard, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Island Blends Acai and Poke
Map

More near Monroe to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (207 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston