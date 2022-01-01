Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Poppa Joe's Kitchen

2604 Honolulu Avenue, Montrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Potato Plate$22.00
2 crispy potato filled fried taco / refried beans / crema / cabbage / cotija cheese / salsa rojo
Item pic

 

Gus & Andy’s Kitchen & Bar

2201 Honolulu Ave, Montrose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Taco$12.00
Pork Belly, Slaw, Pickled Onions, Cheddar, & Citrus Garlic Sauce on a Large Flour Tortilla
Backyard Taco$12.00
Tri-Tip or Chicken, Lettuce, Cheddar, & Salsa on a Large Flour Tortilla
Grilled Ahi Taco$17.00
Grilled Ahi Tuna, Slaw, Pickled Red Onions, Avocado, Cheddar, & Spicy Aioli on a Large Flour Tortilla
