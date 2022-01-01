Tacos in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve tacos
More about Poppa Joe's Kitchen
Poppa Joe's Kitchen
2604 Honolulu Avenue, Montrose
|Crispy Potato Plate
|$22.00
2 crispy potato filled fried taco / refried beans / crema / cabbage / cotija cheese / salsa rojo
More about Gus & Andy’s Kitchen & Bar
Gus & Andy’s Kitchen & Bar
2201 Honolulu Ave, Montrose
|Pork Belly Taco
|$12.00
Pork Belly, Slaw, Pickled Onions, Cheddar, & Citrus Garlic Sauce on a Large Flour Tortilla
|Backyard Taco
|$12.00
Tri-Tip or Chicken, Lettuce, Cheddar, & Salsa on a Large Flour Tortilla
|Grilled Ahi Taco
|$17.00
Grilled Ahi Tuna, Slaw, Pickled Red Onions, Avocado, Cheddar, & Spicy Aioli on a Large Flour Tortilla