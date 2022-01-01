Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
Mooresville
/
Mooresville
/
Bruschetta
Mooresville restaurants that serve bruschetta
Tims Table - 133 N Main St
133 N Main St, Mooresville
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$9.50
Bruschetta served with toast points.
More about Tims Table - 133 N Main St
Dulcet & Delish - 133 N Main St.
133 N Main St., Mooresville
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$9.50
Bruschetta served with toast points.
More about Dulcet & Delish - 133 N Main St.
Browse other tasty dishes in Mooresville
Omelettes
French Fries
Kale Salad
Quiche
Muffins
Huevos Rancheros
Chicken Fajitas
Avocado Toast
More near Mooresville to explore
Concord
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Davidson
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Kannapolis
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Statesville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(19 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Boone
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston