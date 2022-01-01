Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Morgantown
/
Morgantown
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Morgantown restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Fat Angelo’s - Morgantown
750 Fairmont Road, Morgantown
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (5)
$4.99
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Angelo’s - Morgantown
Fat Angelo’s - Cheat Lake
503 Ashebrooke Sq, Morgantown
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (5)
$4.99
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Angelo’s - Cheat Lake
