Salmon in Morristown

Morristown restaurants
Morristown restaurants that serve salmon

Mediterranean Pizza & Grill image

 

Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

119 Morris St, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Kabob Entree (salmon)$24.50
More about Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
Lokl Cafe image

 

Lokl Cafe

80 South Street, MORRISTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Salmon and Cream Cheese$10.50
Fresh, smoked salmon and whipped cream cheese on a multigrain bread.
More about Lokl Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • GYROS • SALADS • GRILL

Pure Pita

27 South St, Morristown

Avg 4.4 (1946 reviews)
Takeout
Za'atar Salmon Bowl$16.00
Rice pilaf, baby spinach, roasted garbanzo, Moroccan carrots, goat cheese and your choice of red pepper vinaigrette or santa fe Sauce. {sub citrus shrimp} (GF)
More about Pure Pita

