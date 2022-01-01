Salmon in Morristown
Morristown restaurants that serve salmon
More about Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
119 Morris St, Morristown
|Salmon Kabob Entree (salmon)
|$24.50
More about Lokl Cafe
Lokl Cafe
80 South Street, MORRISTOWN
|Wild Salmon and Cream Cheese
|$10.50
Fresh, smoked salmon and whipped cream cheese on a multigrain bread.
More about Pure Pita
SOUPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • GYROS • SALADS • GRILL
Pure Pita
27 South St, Morristown
|Za'atar Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
Rice pilaf, baby spinach, roasted garbanzo, Moroccan carrots, goat cheese and your choice of red pepper vinaigrette or santa fe Sauce. {sub citrus shrimp} (GF)