Caesar salad in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve caesar salad

Seafood Caesar Salad image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Seafood Caesar Salad$21.99
Housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Entree Caesar Salad$10.99
Housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Rock Top Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Entree Caesar Salad$12.99
Fresh romaine, croutons, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and our house Caesar dressing.
Caesar Side Salad$6.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, croutons, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and our house Caesar dressing.
