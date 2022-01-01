Caesar salad in Moses Lake
Moses Lake restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Michael's on the Lake
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Michael's on the Lake
910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
|Seafood Caesar Salad
|$21.99
Housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
|Entree Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake
|Entree Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Fresh romaine, croutons, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and our house Caesar dressing.
|Caesar Side Salad
|$6.99
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, croutons, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and our house Caesar dressing.