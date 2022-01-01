Teriyaki chicken in Moses Lake
Moses Lake restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
More about Michael's on the Lake
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Michael's on the Lake
910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$22.99
Tender marinated teriyaki chicken sautéed with lots of vegetables and bean sprouts over sticky rice and combined with our house made teriyaki sauce.
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake
|Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Our homemade teriyaki sauce marinated this 6 ounce chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple rings, Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and sliced onion.
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$19.99
Tender grilled chicken breast smothered with a sweet teriyaki sauce and vegetables, served over steamed white rice and topped with crunchy almonds.