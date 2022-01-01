Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Michael's on the Lake image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$22.99
Tender marinated teriyaki chicken sautéed with lots of vegetables and bean sprouts over sticky rice and combined with our house made teriyaki sauce.
More about Michael's on the Lake
Rock Top Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Our homemade teriyaki sauce marinated this 6 ounce chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple rings, Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and sliced onion.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$19.99
Tender grilled chicken breast smothered with a sweet teriyaki sauce and vegetables, served over steamed white rice and topped with crunchy almonds.
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew

