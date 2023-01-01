Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve salmon salad

Michael's on the Lake image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad Roll$17.00
Our housemade fresh salmon and cream cheese mix on a toasted roll with sliced tomato, romaine leaves, served with French fries.
More about Michael's on the Lake
Consumer pic

 

Michaels Market and Bistro

221 West Broadway Avenue, Moses Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon Salad$18.99
Crisp greens tossed with tomato, carrot, radish and our own cilantro line vinaigrette. Topped with Wild Atlantic Salmon, black bean corn salsa and avocado.
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad$21.99
Crisp greens tossed with our homemade croutons, egg, our signature Caesar dressing and perfectly aged Italian parmesan cheese and topped with a Blackened Salmon Filet
More about Michaels Market and Bistro

