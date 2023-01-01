Salmon salad in Moses Lake
Moses Lake restaurants that serve salmon salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Michael's on the Lake
910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
|Salmon Salad Roll
|$17.00
Our housemade fresh salmon and cream cheese mix on a toasted roll with sliced tomato, romaine leaves, served with French fries.
Michaels Market and Bistro
221 West Broadway Avenue, Moses Lake
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$18.99
Crisp greens tossed with tomato, carrot, radish and our own cilantro line vinaigrette. Topped with Wild Atlantic Salmon, black bean corn salsa and avocado.
|Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad
|$21.99
Crisp greens tossed with our homemade croutons, egg, our signature Caesar dressing and perfectly aged Italian parmesan cheese and topped with a Blackened Salmon Filet