Pancakes in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve pancakes
Toast
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant
|Flat Iron Pancakes
|$10.99
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
|Buttermilk Pancake
|$2.99
|Kids Pancake
|$5.99
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$11.00
Our original buttermilk pancakes filled with fresh blueberries, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and topped with a blueberry compote.
|Pancake Breakfast
|$12.00
Three made from scratch buttermilk pancakes with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon, grilled ham, sausage or corn beef hash.
|Kids Pancake Breakfast
|$5.00