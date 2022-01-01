Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Toast

1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flat Iron Pancakes$10.99
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
Buttermilk Pancake$2.99
More about Toast
Item pic

 

Toast

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flat Iron Pancakes$10.99
2 made to order buttermilk pancakes served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage link, pork sausage patty or country ham
Add blueberries, pecans, chocolate chips, or bananas - 1.00
Buttermilk Pancake$2.99
Kids Pancake$5.99
More about Toast
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$11.00
Our original buttermilk pancakes filled with fresh blueberries, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and topped with a blueberry compote.
Pancake Breakfast$12.00
Three made from scratch buttermilk pancakes with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon, grilled ham, sausage or corn beef hash.
Kids Pancake Breakfast$5.00
More about Page's Okra Grill

