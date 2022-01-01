Shrimp tempura rolls in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Kanji Mount Pleasant
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.95
Tempura shrimp,avocado,cucumber topped w.masago &eel sauce
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$17.00
Fresh Crab, Avocado, Dojo & Miso Sauce, Tempura Flakes*
Kahuna Poke Bar
976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.50