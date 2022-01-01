Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Item pic

 

Kanji Mount Pleasant

1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.95
Tempura shrimp,avocado,cucumber topped w.masago &eel sauce
More about Kanji Mount Pleasant
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL image

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$17.00
Fresh Crab, Avocado, Dojo & Miso Sauce, Tempura Flakes*
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Kahuna Poke Bar image

 

Kahuna Poke Bar

976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.50
More about Kahuna Poke Bar
Item pic

 

Tsunami

1909 US-17 K, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
More about Tsunami

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Banana Pudding

Calamari

Cookies

Fajitas

Street Tacos

Cheese Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston