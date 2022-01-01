Kale salad in Mountain View
Mountain View restaurants that serve kale salad
Steins Beer Garden
895 Villa Street, Mountain View
|Strawberry Kale Salad
|$18.00
Organic Kale, pickled strawberries, pickled watermelon radishes, toasted pecans, roasted baby carrots, feta cheese and a berry vinaigrette. (v, vg(op), n, d)
Amici's
790 Castro St., Mountain View
|GLUTEN FREE KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
|KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.