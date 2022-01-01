Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Mountain View

Go
Mountain View restaurants
Toast

Mountain View restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Steins Beer Garden

895 Villa Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Kale Salad$18.00
Organic Kale, pickled strawberries, pickled watermelon radishes, toasted pecans, roasted baby carrots, feta cheese and a berry vinaigrette. (v, vg(op), n, d)
More about Steins Beer Garden
Item pic

 

Amici's

790 Castro St., Mountain View

No reviews yet
Takeout
GLUTEN FREE KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
GF KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
More about Amici's

Browse other tasty dishes in Mountain View

Panna Cotta

Garlic Bread

Tiramisu

Sliders

Chorizo Burritos

Pudding

French Toast

Gnocchi

Map

More near Mountain View to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston