Spaghetti in Murrieta

Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta - 40557 California Oaks Rd
40557 California Oaks Rd, Murrieta
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$13.99
Spaghetti topped with our slow cooked meatballs in our homemade marinara, served with a half order of garlic bread.
More about KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT
KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT
39400 Murrieta Hot Springs #112, Murrieta
|KAN ZAMAN LAMB SPAGHETTI
|$20.00
spaghetti cooked with diced lamb, onions, garlic, house spices & homemade tomato sauce
|MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE SPAGHETTI
|$16.00
spaghetti cooked with, onions, garlic, mushrooms, black & green olives, house spices & homemade tomato sauce