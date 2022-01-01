Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Murrieta

Murrieta restaurants
Murrieta restaurants that serve spaghetti

Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta - 40557 California Oaks Rd

40557 California Oaks Rd, Murrieta

Avg 4.4 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti with Meatballs$13.99
Spaghetti topped with our slow cooked meatballs in our homemade marinara, served with a half order of garlic bread.
KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT

39400 Murrieta Hot Springs #112, Murrieta

No reviews yet
Takeout
KAN ZAMAN LAMB SPAGHETTI$20.00
spaghetti cooked with diced lamb, onions, garlic, house spices & homemade tomato sauce
MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE SPAGHETTI$16.00
spaghetti cooked with, onions, garlic, mushrooms, black & green olives, house spices & homemade tomato sauce
