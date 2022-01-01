Reuben in Muskegon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muskegon restaurants that serve reuben

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$12.19
House Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served With Chips.
California Reuben$10.69
Sliced Turkey and Cole Slaw with Thousand Island Dressing on Rye. Served with potato chips
More about Toast 'N Jams
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$8.79
House Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served With Chips.
More about Steak 'N Egger
Item pic

 

Pints & Quarts

950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Reuben Rolls$13.00
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, deep fried crispy wrap, mashed potato bed, 1000 island
Reuben$14.00
swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, rye bread, kettle chips & pints' onion dip
More about Pints & Quarts

