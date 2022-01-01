Reuben in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve reuben
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.19
House Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served With Chips.
|California Reuben
|$10.69
Sliced Turkey and Cole Slaw with Thousand Island Dressing on Rye. Served with potato chips
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|Reuben Sandwich
|$8.79
House Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread. Served With Chips.