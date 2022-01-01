Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Coleslaw
Napa restaurants that serve coleslaw
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Milestone Provisions
610 1st St, Suite #2, Napa
Avg 4.5
(9 reviews)
Creamy Coleslaw
$6.00
More about Milestone Provisions
Loveski Deli
610 First Street, Napa
No reviews yet
coleslaw
$3.00
More about Loveski Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Napa
Egg Sandwiches
Tostadas
Mushroom Soup
Sweet Potato Fries
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tortas
Quesadillas
Cheese Pizza
More near Napa to explore
Vacaville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Saint Helena
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winters
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Benicia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston