Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Napa

Go
Napa restaurants
Toast

Napa restaurants that serve coleslaw

Milestone Provisions image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Milestone Provisions

610 1st St, Suite #2, Napa

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Coleslaw$6.00
More about Milestone Provisions
Loveski Deli image

 

Loveski Deli

610 First Street, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
coleslaw$3.00
More about Loveski Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Napa

Egg Sandwiches

Tostadas

Mushroom Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tortas

Quesadillas

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Napa to explore

Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston