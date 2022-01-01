Germantown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Germantown
More about Saint Elle
Saint Elle
1420 3rd Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Saint Elle Bottled Margarita- Single Serving
|$5.50
|4 Bottle Mimosa Package- Limit One per Event
|$100.00
|Bud Light 6 Pack
|$11.50
More about Sonny's Patio Pub
GRILL
Sonny's Patio Pub
1322 6th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|KALE CAESAR
|$10.00
shaved kale • sun-dried tomatoes • housemade croutons • parmesan cheese • caesar vinaigrette
|BAJA FISH TACOS
|$9.00
beer battered mahi mahi • charred corn-kale salsa • avocado ranch • lime wedge
|O.G. SMASHBURGER Sandwich
|$10.00
hand-pattied certifed angus beef® • american cheese • mustard • onion • pickle • potato bun
More about Henrietta Red
SEAFOOD
Henrietta Red
1200 4th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Oyster Kit
|$24.00
1 dozen count bag of oysters, from the East, Gulf, or West coasts, Cocktail Sauce, Red Wine Mignonette, Horseradish available upon request. These are unshucked, so if you need a knife, please order one from us.
|Spiced Pecans
|$14.00
1 pt.
|Oyster Knife
|$16.00