Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice bowls in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Rice Bowls
Needham restaurants that serve rice bowls
Hungry Coyote
1185 Highland Ave, Needham
No reviews yet
Beans & Rice Bowl
$11.00
More about Hungry Coyote
HomeKitchen
324 Chestnut Street, Needham
No reviews yet
RICE BOWL-PANEER BHURJI
$9.99
Rice or Quinoa with roasted veggies topped with black bean salad and zesty chutney.
RICE BOWL-CHICKEN
$11.99
Rice or Quinoa with roasted veggies topped with black bean salad and zesty chutney.
More about HomeKitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Needham
Wonton Soup
Veggie Tacos
Gnocchi
Cake
Chili
Tacos
Noodle Soup
Risotto
More near Needham to explore
Dedham
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Newton Center
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
Wellesley Hills
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(488 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1294 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(817 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston