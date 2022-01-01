Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
New Bedford
/
New Bedford
/
Bread Pudding
New Bedford restaurants that serve bread pudding
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$7.00
More about Pub 6T5
The Baker
562 Pleasant Street, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$5.75
pieces of croissants soaked in a cinnamon & brown sugar custard that is baked with mini chocolate chips and topped with sea salt and caramel. *may contain nuts*
More about The Baker
