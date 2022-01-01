Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in New Bedford

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve bread pudding

Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Pub 6T5
Item pic

 

The Baker

562 Pleasant Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.75
pieces of croissants soaked in a cinnamon & brown sugar custard that is baked with mini chocolate chips and topped with sea salt and caramel. *may contain nuts*
More about The Baker

Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford

Clams

Muffins

Chocolate Cake

Fried Pickles

Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (528 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1725 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (901 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (530 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston