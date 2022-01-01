Chicken pot pies in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
The Baker
562 Pleasant Street, New Bedford
|6" Personal Chicken Pot Pie Pickup 11 am - 2 pm
|$12.00
6" double, all-butter crust filled with all-white meat chicken breast, onions, carrots, peas, green beans & corn in a delicious herb gravy.
|9" Chicken Pot Pie PIckup 11 am - 2 pm
|$28.00
9" double, all-butter crust filled with all-white meat chicken breast, onions, carrots, peas, green beans & corn in a delicious herb gravy.