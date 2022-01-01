Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
New Bedford restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

The Baker

562 Pleasant Street, New Bedford

6" Personal Chicken Pot Pie Pickup 11 am - 2 pm$12.00
6" double, all-butter crust filled with all-white meat chicken breast, onions, carrots, peas, green beans & corn in a delicious herb gravy.
9" Chicken Pot Pie PIckup 11 am - 2 pm$28.00
9" double, all-butter crust filled with all-white meat chicken breast, onions, carrots, peas, green beans & corn in a delicious herb gravy.
Airport Grille - NEW

1569 Airport Road, New Bedford

Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
