Shrimp tacos in
New Bedford
/
New Bedford
/
Shrimp Tacos
New Bedford restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Tacos - Shrimp
$14.99
Chicken, fish or shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, pickled red onions and drizzled with avocado poblano ranch
More about Pub 6T5
Airport Grille
1569 Airport Road, New Bedford
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$19.00
More about Airport Grille
