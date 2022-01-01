Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in New Bedford

New Bedford restaurants
New Bedford restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos - Shrimp$14.99
Chicken, fish or shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, pickled red onions and drizzled with avocado poblano ranch
More about Pub 6T5
Airport Grille image

 

Airport Grille

1569 Airport Road, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$19.00
More about Airport Grille

