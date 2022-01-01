Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in New Holland

New Holland restaurants
New Holland restaurants that serve cappuccino

Botanical Creperie by NHCC

856 W Main St, New Holland

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.30
16oz
TACOS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS

CoffeeCo - New Holland

504 E Main St, New Holland

Avg 4 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Red Tea Cappuccino$0.00
Concentrated rooibos tea espresso with heavily frothed hot milk, honey, and cinnamon.
Hot Cappuccino$0.00
Two shots of espresso with heavily frothed hot milk and optional flavored syrup.
