Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in New London

Go
New London restaurants
Toast

New London restaurants that serve calamari

On the Waterfront image

 

On the Waterfront

250 Pequot Avenue, New London

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Calamari$13.00
Lightly fried and tossed with sautéed chorizo, peppers, onions, garlic and banana peppers in a light marinara sauce. Served with a side of remoulade
More about On the Waterfront
Hot Rod Cafe - New London image

 

Hot Rod Cafe - New London

114 Bank Street, New London

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Pepper Calamari$11.95
More about Hot Rod Cafe - New London
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock image

SEAFOOD

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock

80 Hamilton Street, New London

Avg 4.5 (2817 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$14.95
More about Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
City Dock Oyster Bar, New London, CT. image

 

City Dock Oyster Bar, New London, CT.

1 South Water St., New London

No reviews yet
Takeout
RI Style Fried Calamari$13.95
More about City Dock Oyster Bar, New London, CT.

Browse other tasty dishes in New London

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken

Sea Scallops

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken Salad

French Fries

Map

More near New London to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston