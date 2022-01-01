Calamari in New London
New London restaurants that serve calamari
On the Waterfront
250 Pequot Avenue, New London
|Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly fried and tossed with sautéed chorizo, peppers, onions, garlic and banana peppers in a light marinara sauce. Served with a side of remoulade
Hot Rod Cafe - New London
114 Bank Street, New London
|Garlic Pepper Calamari
|$11.95
SEAFOOD
Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
80 Hamilton Street, New London
|Fried Calamari
|$14.95