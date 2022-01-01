Grits in Marigny

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ruby Slipper Cafe image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny

2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stone-Ground Grits$3.00
Cheese Grits$3.50
Creamy stone-ground grits cooked with butter and milk, topped with choice of cheese
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
Morrow's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave

2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP + GRITS$18.00
Gulf shrimp cooked in our special sauce atop a healthy helping of our Parmesan Grits
RED FISH + GRITS$22.00
Grilled red fish cooked in our special sauce atop a healthy helping of our Parmesan Grits
GRITS$3.00
More about MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave

