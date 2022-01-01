Grits in Marigny
Marigny restaurants that serve grits
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Stone-Ground Grits
|$3.00
|Cheese Grits
|$3.50
Creamy stone-ground grits cooked with butter and milk, topped with choice of cheese
More about MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave
2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans
|SHRIMP + GRITS
|$18.00
Gulf shrimp cooked in our special sauce atop a healthy helping of our Parmesan Grits
|RED FISH + GRITS
|$22.00
Grilled red fish cooked in our special sauce atop a healthy helping of our Parmesan Grits
|GRITS
|$3.00