Papaya salad in Marigny

Marigny restaurants
Marigny restaurants that serve papaya salad

Budsi's Authentic Thai image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Somtam Papaya Salad Set Upcountry$14.00
Spicy papaya salad served with sticky rice and grilled pork shoulder. Served upcountry style—an adventurous option w/ fermented fish sauce and crab in brine crushed with a mortar and pestle.
Somtam Papaya Salad Set Bangkok$14.00
Spicy papaya salad served with grilled pork and sticky rice. Topped with dried shrimp and peanuts.
SukhoThai New Orleans image

 

SukhoThai - Marigny

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Papaya Salad$11.95
Papaya Salad (SomTum)$12.95
Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes and roasted peanuts tossed in a tasty mix of lime juice, palm sugar, and Thai chilies.
