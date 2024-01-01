Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
New Windsor
/
New Windsor
/
Chili
New Windsor restaurants that serve chili
Brothers Barbecue
2402 state route 32, New Windsor
No reviews yet
Chili
$10.00
More about Brothers Barbecue
Citrus - 1004 Rt 94
1004 Rt 94, New Windsor
No reviews yet
Chili Garlic Naan
$4.50
Light and fluffy authentic Indian bread baked with chilli, garlic, and cilantro
More about Citrus - 1004 Rt 94
