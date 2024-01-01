Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in New Windsor

Go
New Windsor restaurants
Toast

New Windsor restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

Brothers Barbecue

2402 state route 32, New Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$10.00
More about Brothers Barbecue
Restaurant banner

 

Citrus - 1004 Rt 94

1004 Rt 94, New Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Garlic Naan$4.50
Light and fluffy authentic Indian bread baked with chilli, garlic, and cilantro
More about Citrus - 1004 Rt 94
Map

More near New Windsor to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Beacon

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2453 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (294 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston