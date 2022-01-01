Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bisque in
Harlem
/
New York
/
Harlem
/
Bisque
Harlem restaurants that serve bisque
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
303 W 116th St, New York
Avg 4.1
(977 reviews)
PUMPKIN BISQUE
$8.00
Shrimp, Sausage, Rice, Okra
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
PIZZA
Bono Tratoria
3658 Broadway, New York
Avg 4.5
(1188 reviews)
Lobster Bisque
$12.00
More about Bono Tratoria
