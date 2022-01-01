Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Harlem

Go
Harlem restaurants
Toast

Harlem restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PUMPKIN BISQUE$8.00
Shrimp, Sausage, Rice, Okra
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
Bono Trattoria image

PIZZA

Bono Tratoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$12.00
More about Bono Tratoria

Browse other tasty dishes in Harlem

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

French Fries

Chocolate Cake

Caesar Salad

Honey Chicken

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Harlem to explore

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (313 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1541 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston