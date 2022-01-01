Chicken salad in Theater District
Theater District restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|L6 Garden Salad Grilled Chicken
|$12.25
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken, Regular Toasted Pita and choice of dressing
|L1 Salad w Gr Chicken
|$12.25
Greek or Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken or Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap