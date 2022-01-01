Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Upper West Side restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP$20.00
served with fries
CHICKEN CESEAR WRAP$20.00
served with fries
Irving Farm New York image

 

Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Wrap^$10.75
Shredded chicken with pesto, baby spinach, tomato and walnuts wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted upon request
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Basil Wrap$10.00
Bell pepper, onion, iceberg
lettuce cups and triple dip: black hoisin, peanut sauce & dry shrimp tamarind sauce
