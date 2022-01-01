Chicken wraps in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve chicken wraps
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP
|$20.00
served with fries
Irving Farm New York
224 W 79th St, New York
|Chicken Pesto Wrap^
|$10.75
Shredded chicken with pesto, baby spinach, tomato and walnuts wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted upon request