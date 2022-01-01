Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve nachos

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI

Freddy's Wings & Wraps

174 E Main St, Newark

Avg 4.3 (4132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup of Nacho Cheese$1.99
BBQ Chicken Nachos$10.99
Topped with Breaded Chicken and BBQ Sauce
Southwest Chicken Nachos$12.49
More about Freddy's Wings & Wraps
Klondike Kates Restaurant

158 East Main street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kate's Original Nacho (B)$16.00
fried corn tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, black olives, melted cheese, sour cream, salsa and refried beans
BBQ Chicken Nacho$19.00
fried corn tortilla chips, topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, crispy bacon, melted cheese, drizzled with bbq sauce & ranch dressing
Buffalo Nacho$19.00
fried corn tortilla chips, topped with buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheese, hot sauce & bleu cheese drizzle
More about Klondike Kates Restaurant
Morelias Mexican Restaurant

4617 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fiesta Nachos$10.25
More about Morelias Mexican Restaurant

