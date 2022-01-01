Nachos in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve nachos
Freddy's Wings & Wraps
174 E Main St, Newark
|Cup of Nacho Cheese
|$1.99
|BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$10.99
Topped with Breaded Chicken and BBQ Sauce
|Southwest Chicken Nachos
|$12.49
Klondike Kates Restaurant
158 East Main street, Newark
|Kate's Original Nacho (B)
|$16.00
fried corn tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, black olives, melted cheese, sour cream, salsa and refried beans
|BBQ Chicken Nacho
|$19.00
fried corn tortilla chips, topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, crispy bacon, melted cheese, drizzled with bbq sauce & ranch dressing
|Buffalo Nacho
|$19.00
fried corn tortilla chips, topped with buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheese, hot sauce & bleu cheese drizzle