Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pumpkin pies in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Pumpkin Pies
Newark restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Central Perk Coffee & Deli
42 east main street, Newark
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Pie Shake
$5.99
More about Central Perk Coffee & Deli
Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Pie
$5.00
More about Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Newark
Ravioli
Chimichangas
Chicken Sandwiches
Meatball Subs
Gnocchi
Caesar Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Pies
More near Newark to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
North East
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(572 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(730 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston