Chicken pizza in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve chicken pizza

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1414 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with fried
chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
9" White Chicken Pizza$9.99
Garlic butter topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Seasoned chicken, red onions and Roosters Honey BBQ Sauce. Topped with cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters
PIZZA

Plaza Pizza

1130 Mt Vernon, Newark

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
Takeout
15" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.49
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$7.99
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza$7.99
More about Plaza Pizza

