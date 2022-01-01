Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Crispy Chicken
Newark restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Cottage Restaurant LLC
2710 West High Street, Newark
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Salad
$8.15
More about Cottage Restaurant LLC
Stein Brewing Co. - Newark
23 West Church Street, Newark
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Taproom
$14.69
Crispy Chicken BYO Burger
$14.49
Crispy Chicken Mac & Beer Cheese
$14.99
More about Stein Brewing Co. - Newark
Browse other tasty dishes in Newark
Burritos
Chicken Noodles
Black Bean Burgers
Fried Chicken Salad
White Pizza
Corn Dogs
Garlic Bread
Pretzels
More near Newark to explore
Pickerington
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Granville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Heath
Avg 1
(4 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Zanesville
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(842 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston