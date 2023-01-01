Garden salad in Newmarket
Nick's Place - Newmarket NH - 75 Exeter Rd
75 Exeter Road, Newmarket
|Garden Salad
|$10.50
Fresh iceberg lettuce & mixed greens, carrots, vine-ripened tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, and Kalamata olives.
The Big Bean Newmarket
118 Main St, Newmarket
|Garden Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, green pepper, sprouts, and avocado with your choice of dressing on the side. Choose from any of our grilled meats or cheeses to add to your salad! Wraps come tossed in dressing unless otherwise specified and come with your choice of side