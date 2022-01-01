Ravioli in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve ravioli
Louie's By The Bay
2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|Caprese To Go
|$17.00
Buratta, Balsamic Agrodoloce, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Endive, Opal Basil, Lemon & Fennel Pollen Maldon Salt
|Meatballs To Go
|$14.00
Pomodoro, Pecorino Romano, Garlic Bread Crumbs, Grilled Bread
|Cacio e Pepe To Go
|$26.00
Angel Hair Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Black Pepper
Sol Grill
2400 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|BBQ Ribs
|$22.00
Tender pork baby-back ribs in a tangy BBQ sauce with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.
|Meatballs
|$12.00
Hand-rolled ground sirloin and pork meatballs in our own creamy portobello gravy
|Lemon Rosemary Chicken
|$24.00
Grilled chicken breast with lemon and rosemary gravy over mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.