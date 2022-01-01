Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Nexx Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nexx Burger

2727 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
More about Nexx Burger
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (673 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzels$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
So Cal Sliders$13.95
Cheddar, 1000 Island, & Pickle
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Mutt Lynch's image

PIZZA

Mutt Lynch's

2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Greek$14.00
Torn romaine, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber & feta cheese, tossed with Italian dressing.
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
We serve 1/2 pound beef burger. Your choice-beef, ground turkey, Garden burger or grilled chicken breast. All beef burgers cooked to medium unless specified (no rare). Served with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & sliced red onion.
Strawberry Fields$14.00
Medley of baby spinach & spring mix, sliced strawberries, red onion, cucumbers, candied walnuts & feta cheese tossed in a sweet blush vinaigrette topped with chicken breast.
More about Mutt Lynch's

