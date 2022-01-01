Sweet potato fries in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nexx Burger
2727 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.75
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Pretzels
|$10.95
Made from scratch, fresh baked
|So Cal Sliders
|$13.95
Cheddar, 1000 Island, & Pickle
|Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie
|$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
PIZZA
Mutt Lynch's
2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach
|California Greek
|$14.00
Torn romaine, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber & feta cheese, tossed with Italian dressing.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.00
We serve 1/2 pound beef burger. Your choice-beef, ground turkey, Garden burger or grilled chicken breast. All beef burgers cooked to medium unless specified (no rare). Served with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & sliced red onion.
|Strawberry Fields
|$14.00
Medley of baby spinach & spring mix, sliced strawberries, red onion, cucumbers, candied walnuts & feta cheese tossed in a sweet blush vinaigrette topped with chicken breast.