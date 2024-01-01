Fried rice in Newport News
Thai Tara -
610 Stoney Creek LN #23, Newport News
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.95
Fried rice with bell peppers, garlic, basil, onions and basil sauce. Topped with cucumber garnish.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.95
Fried rice with sautéed pineapples, raisins, onion, egg, cashew nuts and curry spices. Garnished with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions.
|Fried Rice
|$12.95
Thai style fried rice with egg and onions. Topped with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions garnish.