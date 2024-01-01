Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Newport News

Go
Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Thai Tara -

610 Stoney Creek LN #23, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Fried rice with bell peppers, garlic, basil, onions and basil sauce. Topped with cucumber garnish.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
Fried rice with sautéed pineapples, raisins, onion, egg, cashew nuts and curry spices. Garnished with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions.
Fried Rice$12.95
Thai style fried rice with egg and onions. Topped with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions garnish.
More about Thai Tara -
Main pic

 

Anya Thai Cuisine - 12454 Warwick Blvd

12454 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R4 Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Shrimp and chicken stir-fried with rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, and cashew nut
More about Anya Thai Cuisine - 12454 Warwick Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport News

Edamame

Massaman Curry

Mussels

Grilled Steaks

Sundaes

French Fries

Garden Salad

Bisque

Map

More near Newport News to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (499 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (403 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (240 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2431 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston