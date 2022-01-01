Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Newport

Newport restaurants
Newport restaurants that serve cannolis

Caleb & Broad image

 

Caleb & Broad

162 Broadway, Newport

Avg 4.7 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Cheesecake Cannoli's$10.00
chocolate sauce
More about Caleb & Broad
Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA

Sardella’s Restaurant & Imbriglio’s Pizzeria

30 MEMORIAL BLVD W, Newport

Avg 4.1 (971 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannolies & Biscotti Plate$10.00
More about Sardella’s Restaurant & Imbriglio’s Pizzeria

