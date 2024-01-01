Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Cappuccino
Newport restaurants that serve cappuccino
Corner Market Cafe #48 - 48C Cafe Connell Hwy
138 Connell Hwy, Newport
No reviews yet
Iced Cappuccino
$0.00
Made to order with our espresso beans. Decaf and half caf available
More about Corner Market Cafe #48 - 48C Cafe Connell Hwy
Brack's Newport
111 Bellevue Ave, Newport
No reviews yet
CAPPUCCINO
$4.00
More about Brack's Newport
Browse other tasty dishes in Newport
Fish Tacos
Cake
Chopped Salad
Fish And Chips
Caesar Salad
Muffins
Scallops
Chicken Salad
More near Newport to explore
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Narragansett
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
North Kingstown
No reviews yet
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(137 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(74 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(723 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(184 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(96 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(796 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston