Pork belly in Newport

Newport restaurants
Newport restaurants that serve pork belly

Bar and Board image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Bar and Board

282 Thames st, Newport

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly$16.00
More about Bar and Board
Knot Norm's image

 

Knot Norm's - Newport

515 Thames St., Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Roll$14.00
Pork belly and flash-pickled cabbage and carrots. Finished with soy ginger caramel sauce and sesame seeds. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.
Pork Belly Bowl$18.00
Pork belly and flash-pickled cabbage and carrots. Served over sushi rice and finished with soy ginger caramel sauce and sesame seeds.
More about Knot Norm's - Newport

