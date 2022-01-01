Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garden salad in
Newton
/
Newton
/
Garden Salad
Newton restaurants that serve garden salad
Sebastians
2 Wells Avenue, Newton
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Sebastians
Buff's Pub
317 Washington St., Newton
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
$9.95
More about Buff's Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Newton
Dumplings
Crab Rangoon
Cookies
Curry
Chicken Sandwiches
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Mac And Cheese
More near Newton to explore
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Newton Center
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 3.5
(9 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
West Newton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston