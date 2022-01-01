Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls restaurants
Niagara Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad

Duff's Famous Wings - Niagara Falls

8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine with crispy or grilled seasoned chicken, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$13.99
Romaine, carrots, celery, tomato and cheddar cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Seasonal Chicken Salad$13.99
Mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled chicken, seasonal fruit, shredded mozzarella cheese, almonds and crispy wontons noodles.
David's 716 Bar and Grill - 2424 Military Rd.

2424 Military Rd., Niagara Falls

TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Buffalo Chicken fingers, tomato, onion, mozzarella
