Chicken salad in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Duff's Famous Wings - Niagara Falls
Duff's Famous Wings - Niagara Falls
8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine with crispy or grilled seasoned chicken, black olives, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Served with our southwest ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.99
Romaine, carrots, celery, tomato and cheddar cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
|Seasonal Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled chicken, seasonal fruit, shredded mozzarella cheese, almonds and crispy wontons noodles.