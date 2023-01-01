Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Norco

Norco restaurants
Norco restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Badlands Barbecue

120 Hidden Valley Pkwy D, Norco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles & Jalapeños$8.50
Mixture of fried pickles and jalapeños, served with sriracha ranch.
More about Badlands Barbecue
Item pic

 

Wicked Pizza Pies

1762 4th Street, Norco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickle Spears$7.95
Served With Ranch Dressing
More about Wicked Pizza Pies

