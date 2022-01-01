Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Normal

Normal restaurants
Toast

Normal restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall

127 E. Beaufort St., Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$7.00
Sourdough Bread topped with Avocado Spread, Sriracha, Eggs, Tomato and Spices
More about Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall
Item pic

 

The Original Pancake House Normal - 115 Veterans Parkway

115 Veterans Parkway, Normal

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Avocado Toast$10.00
New Fresh avocado with a Hint of Lemon, Top with Shaved Pickled Vegetables, on Grill Dakota Multigrain bread, Finish with extra virgin olive oil. Served with 2 eggs any style.
Avocado Toast$11.00
New Fresh avocado with a Hint of Lemon, Top with Shaved Pickled Vegetables, on Grill Dakota Multigrain bread, Finish with extra virgin olive oil. Served with 2 eggs any style.
More about The Original Pancake House Normal - 115 Veterans Parkway

