Avocado toast in Normal
Normal restaurants that serve avocado toast
Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall
127 E. Beaufort St., Normal
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Sourdough Bread topped with Avocado Spread, Sriracha, Eggs, Tomato and Spices
The Original Pancake House Normal - 115 Veterans Parkway
115 Veterans Parkway, Normal
|1/2 Avocado Toast
|$10.00
New Fresh avocado with a Hint of Lemon, Top with Shaved Pickled Vegetables, on Grill Dakota Multigrain bread, Finish with extra virgin olive oil. Served with 2 eggs any style.
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
