Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Norristown
/
Norristown
/
French Fries
Norristown restaurants that serve french fries
Eagleville Taphouse
3300 ridge pike, norristown
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
More about Eagleville Taphouse
PIZZA • PASTA
Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
236 Egypt road, Norristown
Avg 4.7
(1923 reviews)
French Fries - Full Tray
$40.00
Large French Fries
$3.99
More about Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Norristown
Crispy Chicken
Paneer Tikka
Caesar Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Rasmalai
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Greek Salad
Italian Subs
More near Norristown to explore
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Ambler
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Collegeville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
North Wales
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(587 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(95 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(657 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(215 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(285 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston