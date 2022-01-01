Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in North Canton

Go
North Canton restaurants
Toast

North Canton restaurants that serve french toast

Consumer pic

 

Shale Craft Coffee

1160 South Main Street, North Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$0.00
More about Shale Craft Coffee
Consumer pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street

123 S. Main Street, North Canton

Avg 4.8 (107 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS French Toast w/Bacon$6.50
More about The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in North Canton

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Sliders

French Fries

Salmon

Hummus

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near North Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston